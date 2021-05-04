play
Watch Newsround

What is Scottish Independence and why is it a big issue?

If you live in Scotland there is one political issue that always finds space among the headlines no matter what else is going on.

That issue is the question of independence - whether Scotland should stay in the UK or leave and be entirely in charge of itself.

Currently Scotland enjoys control over some issues, such as education, while the United Kingdom's government looks after things like dealing with other countries around the world.

Martin went home to Scotland to help tell us all about the country, and find out why the issue is so important to people there.

Watch more videos

What is Scottish Independence and why is it a big issue?
Video

What is Scottish Independence and why is it a big issue?

How climate change is affecting green sea turtles
Video

How climate change is affecting green sea turtles

'We must not forget those who helped us shape the UK'
Video

'We must not forget those who helped us shape the UK'

Your Planet: Nature and the environment
Video

Your Planet: Nature and the environment

The life of Prince Philip: Watch our special Newsround bulletin
Video

The life of Prince Philip: Watch our special Newsround bulletin

'When I met Prince Philip'
Video

'When I met Prince Philip'

'Since the virus started in the UK the racist comments have got worse'
Video

'Since the virus started in the UK the racist comments have got worse'

Six-year-old joins BBC on safari tour as zoos reopen
Video

Six-year-old joins BBC on safari tour as zoos reopen

In For A Penny's Stephen Mulhern gets quizzed by Newsround!
Video

In For A Penny's Stephen Mulhern gets quizzed by Newsround!

Strange News
Video

Strange News

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Top tips for stargazing from your garden
Video

Top tips for stargazing from your garden

Meet the 11-year-old who's slept outside for a year!
Video

Meet the 11-year-old who's slept outside for a year!

Tracy Beaker will be back!
Video

Tracy Beaker will be back!

Sikh children celebrate Vaisakhi
Video

Sikh children celebrate Vaisakhi

How do children feel about lockdown?
Video

How do children feel about lockdown?

Why do names and how they're pronounced matter?
Video

Why do names and how they're pronounced matter?

The Big Question: Why do volcanoes erupt?
Video

The Big Question: Why do volcanoes erupt?

What is the R number?
Video

What is the R number?

What is colour blindness and how does it affect people?
Video

What is colour blindness and how does it affect people?

'Art and music are the same - it's about being creative'
Video

'Art and music are the same - it's about being creative'

'We want clear masks in all schools'
Video

'We want clear masks in all schools'

Top Stories

The Border Separating Northern Ireland and the Republic

It has been 100 years since Northern Ireland's creation

comments
Manchester United fans protest against their owners before the Manchester United game

Why were Man U fans protesting at Old Trafford?

comments
boy-jumping-in-the-water

Covid-19: Pools and indoor clubs reopen in Wales

comments
Newsround Home