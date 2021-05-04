What is Scottish Independence and why is it a big issue?

If you live in Scotland there is one political issue that always finds space among the headlines no matter what else is going on.

That issue is the question of independence - whether Scotland should stay in the UK or leave and be entirely in charge of itself.

Currently Scotland enjoys control over some issues, such as education, while the United Kingdom's government looks after things like dealing with other countries around the world.

Martin went home to Scotland to help tell us all about the country, and find out why the issue is so important to people there.