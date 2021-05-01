play
Watch Newsround

Windrush Generation: Statue to be displayed in London being designed

Last updated at 08:21
comments
View Comments
The Windrush passengers reading the paper in June 1948Getty Images
The Windrush passengers came to the UK for work and lots of them ended up staying

A permanent monument honouring the Windrush Generation is being designed.

The artwork, which will be installed at Waterloo Station in central London, has been commissioned by the government.

It has revealed a shortlist of four artists who want to make the statue.

The Windrush Monument is designed to celebrate the contributions people from Caribbean countries who travelled to live and work in the UK since 1948 have had to British life.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Baroness Floella Benjamin tells the story of the Windrush generation

Chair of the Windrush Commemoration Committee Baroness Floella Benjamin DBE said:

"The monument will be a permanent place of reflection and inspiration for Caribbean communities and the wider public, especially children.

"It will act as a symbolic link to our past, and a permanent reminder of our shared history and heritage for generations to come."

More like this

The Empire Windrush

Windrush generation to be given more compensation money

Maya in a blue top, Levi in a red top, both smiling at the camera.
play
27:19

Windrush - Finding My Family: A Newsround Special

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Hawaii

Hawaii makes history by declaring climate emergency

comments
11
Captain Tom

Captain Tom 100: What challenge are you doing?

comments
52
Engineers at the sewer

MASSIVE fatberg weighing 300 tonnes blocks sewer

comments
2
Newsround Home