Windrush Generation: Statue to be displayed in London being designed

Getty Images The Windrush passengers came to the UK for work and lots of them ended up staying

A permanent monument honouring the Windrush Generation is being designed.

The artwork, which will be installed at Waterloo Station in central London, has been commissioned by the government.

It has revealed a shortlist of four artists who want to make the statue.

The Windrush Monument is designed to celebrate the contributions people from Caribbean countries who travelled to live and work in the UK since 1948 have had to British life.

Chair of the Windrush Commemoration Committee Baroness Floella Benjamin DBE said:

"The monument will be a permanent place of reflection and inspiration for Caribbean communities and the wider public, especially children.

"It will act as a symbolic link to our past, and a permanent reminder of our shared history and heritage for generations to come."