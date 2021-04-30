Climate change: Hawaii becomes first US state to declare a climate emergency

BBC/Shutterstock/Joe West Each of Hawaii's islands began as volcanic eruptions which solidified over millions of years into vast masses of new land

Hawaii made history on 29 April by becoming the first US state to declare a climate emergency.

A 'climate emergency' means a situation in which urgent action is required to reduce or halt climate change and avoid potentially irreversible environmental damage resulting from it.

The law - known as SCR44 - passed by the island's local government recognises that climate change is a threat to humans and the environment right now.

It requests the state to make better choices to help prevent climate change and work together with organisations tackling its impact.

Andre Seale/VW PICS/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Climate change doesn't only affect humans but also the wildlife around Hawaii like this Green sea turtle

"The climate crisis is a clear and present threat for both current and future generations," said Dyson Chee from the Hawaii Youth Climate Coalition.

"This is why we are thankful for the passage of SCR44, and the recognition by the Hawaii State Legislature that climate change is an emergency that needs to be dealt with accordingly," he added.

While Hawaii is the first US state to declare a climate emergency, more than 1,900 emergency declarations have been made in 34 countries, including the UK and Australia.

Hawaii is located in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, more than 2,000 miles away from the US mainland.

It is made up of eight major islands and a number of smaller ones.

Scientists say that climate change will lead to the islands being hit by more extreme weather, more often, over the next few years.

Heavy rain will not only damage the islands but it would also harm Hawaii's coral reefs, which are so important to the state's wildlife and economy.