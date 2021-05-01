GCHQ: People with dyslexia could make really good spies

Getty Images The Government Communications Headquarters building in Gloucestershire.

The Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) has said that people with dyslexia have valuable skills for espionage (spying).

You may have heard of MI5 or MI6, but GCHQ is another of the UK's top-secret intelligence, cyber and security organisations.

It employs people to decode messages, monitor communication and protect important government information from hackers and spies.

Recently GCHQ shared that apprentices on their work scheme are four times more likely to have dyslexia than those on other organisations' programmes.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Donna Stevenson from the British Dyslexia Association explains

GCHQ says that people with dyslexia have valuable skills such as spotting patterns that other people might miss, seeing the bigger picture, and finding solutions to complicated problems.

"If they're sifting through large amounts of data from a large number of sources to prevent a terrorist attack or a serious organised criminal, skills such as pattern recognition are key. A lot of dyslexic colleagues have those strengths," said Jo Cavan, a senior GCHQ director.

She also said that British Intelligence has valued people who think and learn in different ways since it was first formed around 100 years ago.

For example, by employing people like Alan Turing, the famous WW2 code-breaker, who is thought to have had dyslexia.

AFP/Getty Images Alan Turing worked for the British Government's Code and Cypher School

Charlotte is a data analyst at GCHQ and said that her dyslexia had helped in her job.

"I'm often looking through a lot of data and I find that my dyslexia helps me to see the bigger picture and spot patterns that aren't always obvious to everyone else around me. I also find that my approach to finding solutions is very different. I often think quite fast and outside of the box," she said.

The charity Made by Dyslexia shared the findings of its recent report which shared some of the thinking skills that people with dyslexia tend to be especially strong in, including complex problem-solving, empathy, communication and critical thinking.