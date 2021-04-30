What are people doing for the Captain Tom 100 challenge?

This bank holiday weekend is the Captain Tom 100 challenge.

From Friday 30 April to Monday 3 May, Captain Tom's family have called on the nation to take part in the challenge in memory of the 100-year-old fundraiser.

He raised more than £32 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday on April 30 last year.

The challenge was officially launched at Lord's Cricket Ground in London as he was a huge fan of the sport.

Lots of people have been getting involved and taking on their own unique challenges, take a look!