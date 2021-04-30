Restaurants, shops, cafes and pools reopen in Northern Ireland

Getty Images

Shops, swimming pools, restaurants and cafes in Northern Ireland have reopened following a four-month lockdown.

Ministers at Stormont agreed earlier this month that restrictions could be eased because the number of coronavirus cases have fallen.

Caravans and self-contained tourist accommodation can now reopen too.

Earlier closing times for takeaway businesses, which have been in place since December, have also been removed.

Eager shoppers queuing in Londonderry on Friday morning

On April 1, outdoor sports facilities were allowed to reopen, and up to ten people were permitted to play sport together.

Sports clubs were also allowed to train outside as long as they had no more than 15 participants in one training group.

What rules are still in place?

Like in Wales, Scotland and England, cafes and restaurants can only serve food and drinks outdoors, with table service for six people from two households at a table.

Gyms and swimming pools can only open for individual sessions or for one-to-one coaching with a personal trainer.

But, restrictions on meeting up outside have also been slightly further eased, with 15 people from three households allowed to meet in a private garden.

