Nature Photographer of the Year 2021: Winning photos revealed

This photograph took overall first place and was taken by a photography duo. Karsten Mosebach, one half of the duo, said: “Barn swallows are fast flyers. They cut through the air at top speed, swerving around obstacles blazingly fast und unexpected. Our eyes can hardly follow their daredevil manoeuvres." The photo shows a barn swallow in full flight and it's been named 'Turbo Swallow'. What a picture!