Nature Photographer of the Year 2021: Winning photos revealed
The winners of the German Society for the Nature Photographer of the Year have been revealed. Over 400 people entered from 13 different countries with a grand total of 6470 photographs entered into the competition. Take a look at some of the winning shots!
This photograph took overall first place and was taken by a photography duo. Karsten Mosebach, one half of the duo, said: “Barn swallows are fast flyers. They cut through the air at top speed, swerving around obstacles blazingly fast und unexpected. Our eyes can hardly follow their daredevil manoeuvres." The photo shows a barn swallow in full flight and it's been named 'Turbo Swallow'. What a picture!
Karsten Mosebach and Bernhard Volmer
This photograph won in the 'Mammal' category and is called 'The King Court and his Fool' and was taken by last year's overall winner Peter Lindel.
Peter Lindel
Look at this guy skip! This photo won in the 'Other Animals' category and was named 'Mudskipper' and you can see why! The photo was taken by photographer Scott Portelli.
Scott Portelli
The winner of the 'Plants and Fungi' category was Stefan Imig with this photo called 'Porcelain Fungi'.
Stefan Imig
This photograph is called 'Volcano?' and it won in the 'Landscapes' category. It was taken during a thunderstorm in the Dolomite Mountains by Corinna Leonbacher.
Corinna Leonbacher
'Golden Wave' won in the 'Natures Studio' category and was taken by Sandra Bartocha.
Sandra Bartocha
Corinna Leonbacher took home two prizes! The award from the 'Special' category went to the photo 'Family Breakfast' and you can see some crested grebes feeding their babies in the water.