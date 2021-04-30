Hey everyone, it's De-Graft here!

As you know, we like to let you know a couple of things that we're looking forward to and this time - it's my turn.

To start, I've got a bit of time for you to chill out and maybe revisit an old hobby. One rule... it needs to be fun!

Next, in honour of Sir Captain Tom Moore, a brand new challenge has been created and it's even got Anthony Joshua involved.

And finally, there is a new Billie Eilish album on the way. Wait till the end to hear what we know.