play
Watch Newsround

Presenter Picks: De-Graft's mix of things to keep you busy

Hey everyone, it's De-Graft here!

As you know, we like to let you know a couple of things that we're looking forward to and this time - it's my turn.

To start, I've got a bit of time for you to chill out and maybe revisit an old hobby. One rule... it needs to be fun!

Next, in honour of Sir Captain Tom Moore, a brand new challenge has been created and it's even got Anthony Joshua involved.

And finally, there is a new Billie Eilish album on the way. Wait till the end to hear what we know.

Watch more videos

Presenter Picks: De-Graft's mix of things to keep you busy
Video

Presenter Picks: De-Graft's mix of things to keep you busy

How climate change is affecting green sea turtles
Video

How climate change is affecting green sea turtles

'We must not forget those who helped us shape the UK'
Video

'We must not forget those who helped us shape the UK'

Your Planet: Nature and the environment
Video

Your Planet: Nature and the environment

The life of Prince Philip: Watch our special Newsround bulletin
Video

The life of Prince Philip: Watch our special Newsround bulletin

'When I met Prince Philip'
Video

'When I met Prince Philip'

'Since the virus started in the UK the racist comments have got worse'
Video

'Since the virus started in the UK the racist comments have got worse'

Six-year-old joins BBC on safari tour as zoos reopen
Video

Six-year-old joins BBC on safari tour as zoos reopen

In For A Penny's Stephen Mulhern gets quizzed by Newsround!
Video

In For A Penny's Stephen Mulhern gets quizzed by Newsround!

Strange News
Video

Strange News

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Top tips for stargazing from your garden
Video

Top tips for stargazing from your garden

Meet the 11-year-old who's slept outside for a year!
Video

Meet the 11-year-old who's slept outside for a year!

Tracy Beaker will be back!
Video

Tracy Beaker will be back!

Sikh children celebrate Vaisakhi
Video

Sikh children celebrate Vaisakhi

How do children feel about lockdown?
Video

How do children feel about lockdown?

Why do names and how they're pronounced matter?
Video

Why do names and how they're pronounced matter?

The Big Question: Why do volcanoes erupt?
Video

The Big Question: Why do volcanoes erupt?

What is the R number?
Video

What is the R number?

What is colour blindness and how does it affect people?
Video

What is colour blindness and how does it affect people?

'Art and music are the same - it's about being creative'
Video

'Art and music are the same - it's about being creative'

'We want clear masks in all schools'
Video

'We want clear masks in all schools'

Top Stories

school-children.

A new law will make school uniforms cheaper

comments
Social-media-companies.

This is why you won't see any sport on social media this weekend

comments
Captain Tom

Captain Tom 100: What challenge are you doing?

comments
Newsround Home