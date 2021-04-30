play
Captain Tom 100: What challenge are you doing for it?

Newsround wants to know what you're doing for the Captain Tom 100 challenge which starts tomorrow!

From Friday 30 April to Monday 3 May Captain Tom's family want you to take part in the Captain Tom 100 challenge in memory of the 100-year-old fundraiser.

He raised more than £32 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday on April 30 last year.

So in time for what would've been Captain Tom's 101st birthday, it's a chance for you to take on a challenge and raise money for charity if you can too.

And we want to know all about it - tell us what you're doing below, or send us a pic or video of it!

