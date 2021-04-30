A new law will make school uniforms cheaper

Getty Images

From blazers and sweatshirts to shoes, coats and PE kits, school uniforms costs can build up very quickly!

However, a new law is set to be introduced in England which could see costs fall for lots of families.

It's hoped it will help out those who may struggle with purchasing uniforms for their primary and secondary school age children.

How did the bill come about?

Bills have to go through both the House of Commons and the House of Lords

A uniform bill was first introduced into the House of Commons in February last year by MP Mike Amesbury.

Before a bill can officially become a law in England, it has to go through various stages in both the House of Commons and House of Lords which together, make up the Houses of Parliament.

Lots of campaigners came together and asked their MPs to support the bill. It took a long time for it to pass through all the necessary stages due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it's successfully done so and will now receive Royal Assent, which is when the Queen formally approves a law.

This can be done either directly, or through a representative who approves the law on the monarch's behalf.

What impact will the new law have?

Getty Images It's hoped the new law will make school uniforms more affordable for all

The new uniform law will require the government to introduce new legally binding guidance on the cost of school uniforms in England.

It means schools across the country will have to ensure their uniforms are affordable for all families. At the moment, some schools ask that parents or guardians buy their children's uniforms from a specific supplier which can be very expensive, particularly for families with more than one child at school.

"Families from across the country have told me how they've struggled to afford the cost of sending their children to school in the right uniform," said Mr Amesbury.

"Children whose families can't afford expensive uniforms can face isolation and in some cases, even exclusion for not wearing the right clothes.

"This common sense piece of legislation will now be able to help hard pressed families across England."

What has the response been?

Getty Images The Children's Society's most recent survey found parents were spending around £315 on uniform for each child at primary school

The charity The Children's Society, which has campaigned for school uniform costs to be cut since 2014, has welcomed the new law.

"We've heard of children being sent home from school because their parents could not afford the correct uniform and of families facing impossible choices like cutting back on food or heating in order to buy the right kit. Some parents even said the cost of uniform impacted what school they sent their child to. It's completely unacceptable and unfair on children and families," its chief executive Mark Russell told Newsround.

It's most recent survey found that on average, parents were spending around £315 on uniform for each child at primary school and £337 for each of their children at secondary.

"It's not about getting rid of uniforms, but making affordable school uniforms a reality for struggling families."

What do you think about the new law? What impact do you think it will have and why? Let us know in the comments!