Tokyo Olympics 2021: Team GB to have male and female flag bearers

Getty Images Andy Murray carried the flag at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro

There won't be one flag bearer for Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics but two - with both a male and female flag bearer now representing their country at the opening ceremony.

This is the first time in the country's history this will ever have happened at the Games, as up until now countries had to choose one single person to carry the national flag when the Games start and end.

The International Olympic Committee changed its rules last year to show its support for equal treatment between both male and female athletes.

Being a flag bearer is a high profile and important role, as they are the first people to be seen at the opening ceremony, walking ahead of the rest of the team as they enter the stadium.

It's also seen as an honour for the athlete chosen

Getty Images Kate Howey is one of the only three women to have been flag bearers for Team GB - but from this year that will change

Why is this important?

Britain has had 26 flag bearers at the Summer Olympics since 1906, but only three of them have been women.

They become the spokesperson for the entire team in the lead up to and during the Olympics.

The Games, which were pushed back by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are due to be begin on 23 July to 8 August.

There had been fears the Tokyo Olympics could be "scrapped" if they were not able to take place in 2021.

Swimmer Anita Lonsbrough became Britain's first female flag bearer in Tokyo 1964.

Equestrian rider Lucinda Green carried the flag at the Los Angeles Games in 1984.

Judoka Kate Howey took on the role in Athens 2004.

Keystone Anita Lonsbrough was the first woman to take on the role of female flag-bearer for Team GB

Team GB boss, Mark England, said he hoped the change for this summer would be a "moment" for women Olympians and leave a "real hallmark legacy message", adding: "We want to celebrate the return of British athletes to Tokyo after 1964."

PHILIP FONG The games had been due to be held last year but they were temporarily cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic

With the Games back in Tokyo, England said there was also a wish to celebrate Anita Lonsbrough.

"That was a moment for women and I'm hopeful that the class of Tokyo 2020 will be able to leave a similar mark, " he said.