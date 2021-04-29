play
Watch Newsround

TV Baftas : Which entertainment TV show deserves the award?

Last updated at 07:21
comments
View Comments
TV showsBBC/ITV/SKY

The Bafta nominations are out for the best TV entertainment show.

The British Academy for Film and Television (Bafta) is one of the most prestigious prizes for TV makers.

Being in lockdown for a large part of the last year has meant many families spending time together in front of the telly and we've seen some of TVs biggest programmes adapting to keep us entertained.

But which do you think deserves the award? These are the nominated shows.

Have your say in our vote and leave a comment below - especially if you think another show deserves to win!

If you can not see this vote click here.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

children-reading

Have YOU read more during the last year?

comments
8
Back of coin

The biggest coin you've ever seen!

comments
2
green sea turtle
play
2:06

How climate change is affecting green sea turtles

Newsround Home