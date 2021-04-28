Arlene Foster: Northern Ireland will be getting a new first minister

Arlene Foster has confirmed she's stepping down from her current role as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).
It is after a letter was published by politicians in her own party which said they didn't think she was up to the job anymore.
She's also said she'll no longer be Northern Ireland's first minister from the end of June, which means a brand new leader will soon take up the position.
Mrs Foster was elected as Northern Ireland's first ever female leader of the DUP in December 2015. She took over from Peter Robinson and was the only candidate at the time.
The first minister has faced numerous challenges throughout her time as Northern Ireland's leader, with key events like Brexit causing lots of disagreements among members of the DUP.
Although the party supported the country leaving the European Union (EU) some of the its members and supporters weren't happy with what is known as the Northern Ireland Protocol, which was part of the final Brexit deal.
The EU and the UK negotiated the Northern Ireland Protocol, which came into force on 1 January 2021.
The DUP has argued that it never supported the Northern Ireland Protocol and has actively tried to have it overturned.
Before Mrs Foster announced her decision to step down, more than 20 DUP Northern Ireland Assembly members and four out of the eight DUP MPs signed a letter voicing no-confidence in her leadership, indicating that they no longer believed she was fit for the job.
The first minister released a statement announcing her decision to resign from her current leadership roles.
"...my decision to enter politics was never about party or person, it was about speaking up for the voiceless and building a Northern Ireland which could prosper and be at peace within the United Kingdom," she said.
Mrs Foster said she acknowledged the "ups and downs" during her time in leadership and expressed that although there's still lots of work to be done, she is proud of the young generation of Democratic Unionists who are getting involved in politics and "trying to shape Northern Ireland for the better".
A new first minister is expected to be elected within the coming weeks.
Only a small number of the DUP membership will get to vote in a leadership contest.
If there is a leadership contest, it will be the first in the DUP's 50-year history.
Your Comments
Join the conversation