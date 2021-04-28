Arlene Foster: Northern Ireland will be getting a new first minister

EPA Arlene Foster will no longer be the first minister or leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party

Arlene Foster has confirmed she's stepping down from her current role as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

It is after a letter was published by politicians in her own party which said they didn't think she was up to the job anymore.

She's also said she'll no longer be Northern Ireland's first minister from the end of June, which means a brand new leader will soon take up the position.

Who is Arlene Foster?

PA Media Arlene Foster was elected as leader of the DUP in December 2015 and became first minister for Northern Ireland. She was the first woman and the youngest person to hold both jobs

Mrs Foster was elected as Northern Ireland's first ever female leader of the DUP in December 2015. She took over from Peter Robinson and was the only candidate at the time.

The first minister has faced numerous challenges throughout her time as Northern Ireland's leader, with key events like Brexit causing lots of disagreements among members of the DUP.

Although the party supported the country leaving the European Union (EU) some of the its members and supporters weren't happy with what is known as the Northern Ireland Protocol, which was part of the final Brexit deal.

What is the Northern Ireland Protocol? Following Brexit, goods can still be transported between Ireland, which remains in the EU, and Northern Ireland freely without being inspected as Northern Ireland has continued to follow certain EU rules. However, there is now a new "regulatory" border between Northern Ireland and Great Britain (England, Scotland and Wales) as Great Britain is no longer following those EU rules. It means there are now checks made on certain goods like meat, milk and eggs before they enter Northern Ireland from Great Britain. These checks take place at Northern Ireland ports where specific documents have to be filled in. This has led to some criticism that a border has been now created in the Irish Sea.

Reuters Some people have criticised the Northern Ireland Protocol

The EU and the UK negotiated the Northern Ireland Protocol, which came into force on 1 January 2021.

The DUP has argued that it never supported the Northern Ireland Protocol and has actively tried to have it overturned.

Why is the first minister stepping down?

Before Mrs Foster announced her decision to step down, more than 20 DUP Northern Ireland Assembly members and four out of the eight DUP MPs signed a letter voicing no-confidence in her leadership, indicating that they no longer believed she was fit for the job.

What has Arlene Foster said?

PA Media The first minister said she hopes her election as DUP leader inspired other women to get into politics

The first minister released a statement announcing her decision to resign from her current leadership roles.

"...my decision to enter politics was never about party or person, it was about speaking up for the voiceless and building a Northern Ireland which could prosper and be at peace within the United Kingdom," she said.

Mrs Foster said she acknowledged the "ups and downs" during her time in leadership and expressed that although there's still lots of work to be done, she is proud of the young generation of Democratic Unionists who are getting involved in politics and "trying to shape Northern Ireland for the better".

What happens next?

A new first minister is expected to be elected within the coming weeks.

Only a small number of the DUP membership will get to vote in a leadership contest.

If there is a leadership contest, it will be the first in the DUP's 50-year history.