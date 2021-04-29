International Dance Day: We want to see your best moves!

International Dance Day is held on 29 April, it's a day dedicated to all things moving, grooving and shaking!
Dancing has lots of benefits; it can keep us healthy, improve our mood, allow us to express ourselves and for some lucky people, it's a full-time job! With the rise of social media platforms like TikTok, dancing has now become more popular and accessible than ever.
When it comes to dance, there are also lots of different dance styles to choose from, from ballet, contemporary and jazz, to hip hop, breaking and ballroom. And for some, a good old freestyle is what it's all about.
To celebrate the big day, Newsround wants to hear from you! We want you to send in videos showing off your incredible moves.
Which dance style or move you can't get enough of and why? We want to know, so tell us in the comments below!
Are you ready to send your stuff?
- Don't sendPersonal details
- Don't sendStuff with other people
- Don't sendAnything naughty
- Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
If you cannot see where to upload, click here.
A parent can also help you upload your videos and pictures here.
Looking for some inspiration? Check out the Newsround presenters' epic moves from across the years!
