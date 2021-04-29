play
International Dance Day: We want to see your best moves!

boy-dancing.Getty Images

International Dance Day is held on 29 April, it's a day dedicated to all things moving, grooving and shaking!

Dancing has lots of benefits; it can keep us healthy, improve our mood, allow us to express ourselves and for some lucky people, it's a full-time job! With the rise of social media platforms like TikTok, dancing has now become more popular and accessible than ever.

When it comes to dance, there are also lots of different dance styles to choose from, from ballet, contemporary and jazz, to hip hop, breaking and ballroom. And for some, a good old freestyle is what it's all about.

To celebrate the big day, Newsround wants to hear from you! We want you to send in videos showing off your incredible moves.

Which dance style or move you can't get enough of and why? We want to know, so tell us in the comments below!

Looking for some inspiration? Check out the Newsround presenters' epic moves from across the years!

The Carlton (1991)
WATCH: Check out De-Graft's epic Carlton dance!
The Macarena (1993)
WATCH: Martin does the Macarena
Cha-Cha Slide (2004)
WATCH: Shanequa does the Cha-Cha Slide
Gangnam Style (2012)
WATCH: Ricky does Gangnam Style. Warning: There are flashing images in this video.
The Floss (2017)
WATCH: Hayley does the Floss

