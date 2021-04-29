Massive coin: The biggest coin Royal Mint has ever made

play
Working on the coinThe Royal Mint
A master craftsman putting the final touches to the coin

A massive gold coin, as heavy as 10 bags of sugar and bigger than your head, has just been made.

It's the biggest ever coin that the Royal Mint - which makes the UK's coins - has ever created. And it has been making coins for more than 1,000 years.

A team of master craftspeople, using traditional skills and new technology, worked on this 20cm-wide coin.

It took them 400 hours to make - that's like 50 days of school - including four days of just polishing to make sure it's nice and shiny.

Front of coinThe Royal Mint
Imagine getting this for your pocket money! Wait, it wouldn't even fit in your pocket...

It's officially a £10,000 coin but has already sold for a lot more.

The Royal Mint hasn't said exactly how much it went for but says a coin as special as this can sell for hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Back of coinThe Royal Mint
Creatures on the coin a lion, a falcon, a greyhound and a unicorn

It's a special edition coin, the final in the Royal Mint's Queen's Beasts commemorative coin collection.

The coins were inspired by 10 stone statues that lined the Queen's route to her coronation ceremony in 1953, where she was officially crowned queen.

