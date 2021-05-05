British wheelchair basketball is getting its first ever Women's Premier League.

It will also be the first of its kind in the world.

It's being launched by British Wheelchair Basketball, the organisation in charge of the sport in the UK, and will be the very first professional para-sport league in the country.

Martin is a former Scotland wheelchair basketball captain and caught up with two stars from the sport - Amy Conroy, two-time Paralympian and World silver medallist and world medallist, Siobhan Fitzpatrick as well as Lisa Pearce from British Wheelchair Basketball.