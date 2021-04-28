Many charities and head teachers have spoken about the 'digital divide' as a reason that some children got more out of remote learning than others.

The 'digital divide'is the gap between those who have access to the technology (laptops/tablets) and internet services they need to do proper home-schooling, and those who don't.

Following research carried out by Lloyds Bank in 2020, the Learning Foundation education charity estimated one million children and young people in the UK didn't have good enough access to devices or internet at home.

Eva explains the difficulties she had at first.