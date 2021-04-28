Brit Awards: Double 'kindness' trophy for winners

BRIT awards/PA The design features one larger, multicoloured trophy, as well as a smaller metallic version

The Brit Awards are offering winners the chance to give away an award themselves.

This year a special "double trophy" designed by artists Es Devlin and Yinka Ilori, will allow the winner of an award to give a person of their choosing a Brit of their own, in an "act of kindness".

Each year a different artist creates the design on the Brit Awards trophy, and this year the artists said they were inspired by the kindness of others during lockdown.

Yinka Ilori said: "The idea came from the experience of lockdown, where your neighbour you've lived beside for six years and never say hello to suddenly gave you flowers, foods, acts of kindness. I wanted to capture that."

"Yinka and I thought the best award that one could receive would be agency to award another," Es Devlin said.

Why will this year's ceremony be different?

Getty Images The O2 arena in London can usually seat around 20,000 people.

This year's ceremony was pushed back three months from its usual date in February, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An audience of 4000 people will be allowed into London's O2 Arena on 11 May to watch the ceremony.

People won't need to wear face coverings or be socially distanced - but will need a negative coronavirus test in order to be allowed in.

This is because the Brits is part of a government test scheme to see if live events can go ahead safely.

The ceremony will be one of the biggest UK indoor events since the start of the first nationwide lockdown last March.

Who is nominated for an award this year?

Getty Images Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks and Celeste are leading the way on nominations this year

Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks and Celeste have the most award nominations, with three each.

K-pop giants BTS have been nominated for the best International Group, where they'll be up against US-singers Haim, among others.

There's some real pop-star heavyweights in the International Female Solo Artist category with Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift all battling out for the prize.

Take a look at all of the artists nominated here.