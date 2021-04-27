Why might Boris Johnson be in trouble?

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be in trouble for redecorating his flat in Downing Street.

Mr Johnson receives a yearly public grant - money provided for specific purposes, £30,000 of that money can be spent on redecorating the flat.

However, reports from newspapers suggested that he could have spent up to £200,000 on redecorating the flat using money from donors, something which isn't allowed if not declared.

Boris Johnson has denied the accusations. Last week, the government said that the prime minister had paid for additional redecorating himself: "Costs of wider refurbishment in this year have been met by the prime minister personally".

There have been calls from the opposition Labour party for the issue to be investigated in full.