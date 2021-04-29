play
Lockdown literacy: Have your reading habits changed?

Last updated at 05:52
child-reading-with-parentGetty Images
What have you been reading?

A new survey called the 'What Kids Are Reading Report' by Renaissance Learning has found children's reading has improved in the last year.

The study found that 1,135,860 UK and Irish pupils read 23,660,983 books in 5,339 schools.

It says that although the number of books read was down 17 percent from the previous year, children started reading more during school closures and picked up more challenging books.

It also showed that 54 percent of those children asked said they really enjoyed reading.

The National Literacy Trust also found that three in five children said reading made them feel better during lockdown and 32 percent said it helped them feel less lonely.

Half of the children agreed that at such a time as the lockdown, reading improved their wellbeing and encouraged them to dream about the future, offering a refuge for a source of calm, escapism and relaxation.

Dr Christina Clark, Head of Research at the National Literacy Trust
Most popular authors 2020/2021

The top five authors kids said they liked were:

  1. David Walliams
  2. J.K. Rowling
  3. Julia Donaldson
  4. Jeff Kinney
  5. Roald Dahl

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban was named as the favourite book by primary school aged kids.

We want to know what you think of this list and what books you might have read recently.

Have you been reading more this year? Vote below and tells us your favourite book in the comments.

