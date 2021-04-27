play
Pink Supermoon 2021: Will it actually be pink and how to see it?

Last updated at 05:15
Full moonAFP/Getty Images

A 'Pink Supermoon' will light up the skies across the UK this week.

The full moon will appear on 27 April and will be the biggest and brightest of the year so far.

But how will you be able to see it and will the moon actually be pink?

Newsround has everything you need to know.

Why is it called the Pink Supermoon?
Full moon
A full moon occurs every 29.5 days

The next full moon will appear bigger and brighter in the night's sky due to its closeness to Earth.

It will pass within just 360,000km of Earth, making it the first supermoon of 2021.

But although April's full moon is known as the Pink Supermoon, don't expect it to look particularly pink!

phlox-flowersGetty Images
Pink Moon was named after phlox flowers

In many cultures, including Native American tribes, people named the full moons throughout the year as a way to keep track of time.

April's full moon named after pink flowers called wild ground phlox, which bloom in early spring and appear throughout the United States and Canada.

It is also called the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon and the Fish Moon in other parts of the world.

When will it appear in the night sky?
The moon sets behind Mow Cop in Staffordshire before the April super full moon on the 27thPeter Byrne
The moon is already looking incredibly bright - this photo was taken in Staffordshire on 26 April

The moon will rise at 7.28pm on Monday 26 April and set at 6.04am on Tuesday 27 April.

April's full moon will be the first of two supermoons in 2021, with the next one taking place on 26 May.

But don't worry if you miss it tonight, experts say the moon will appear full to sky gazers for two days afterwards too.

The weather is predicted to be ideal for viewing the Pink Supermoon across most parts of the UK.

Why is the Pink Supermoon special?
Full moon

April's full moon marks important festivals and holidays for people around the world too.

The date of Easter for the many Christians in the world is the first Sunday following the full moon, which itself follows the spring equinox.

This year Easter falls on 2 May for eastern Orthodox churches.

Hindus celebrate the birth of Hanuman in India in a festival called Hanuman Jayanti.

The April full moon will also mark the beginning of Jewish Passover.

