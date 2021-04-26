Covid-19: Scotland and Wales ease lockdown rules

Getty Images Businesses are preparing to welcome customers

Scotland's shops, gyms and swimming pools are reopening after a four-month lockdown.

While in Wales, cafes and restaurants can also reopen, with six people from six households able to meet.

In Wales, zoos and theme parks can also reopen, while Scotland's museums and galleries are looking forward to their first visitors for months too.

People will now also be able to travel from Scotland to other parts of the UK for non-essential reasons.

Ministers in Scotland say restrictions can be eased there as the most vulnerable people have been offered their first vaccine dose.

Getty Images Travel between Scotland, England and Wales will be permitted

What are Scotland's Level Three rules?

While moving from Level Four to Level Three means many places can now open and people can go out to more places, there are still restrictions.

Restaurants will be allowed to let people sit inside until 8pm, but if grown-ups want an alcoholic drink they will have to sit outside.

People are also being asked to check-in when they go to a venue using a new government app - Check In Scotland. Officials hope it will help with tracing anyone who has come into contact with somebody who tests positive for Covid-19.

PA Media Gyms can open again, but only for individual exercise

What are Wales' new rules?

There are four key changes in Wales, with outdoor hospitality being the main one for most people. As long as hygiene measures and social distancing are being stuck to, up to six people from six different households can meet at an outdoor venue.

For some, the big news is that outdoor weddings can resume with up to 30 guests. The same number of people can meet up for an organised outdoor activity - that's just enough people for a rugby match between mates, for example.

Also, two people will be able to visit care homes; a change that will mean a huge amount to family members who've not been able to see each other in person for many months.