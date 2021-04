Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland has been erupting since March and you may have seen some pretty amazing footage of it online, on social media or on TV.

Have you ever wondered who films that footage and how it's done?

Well it's done with drones and we caught up with one drone pilot behind some of the shots, Bjorn Steinbekk, to find out a little bit more about what drives him to risk his drones for such incredible shots.