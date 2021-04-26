Oscars 2021: Soul wins big at this year's awards

Getty Images This year's Academy Awards took place in several locations including the Union Station in LA

It was a big night for lots of talented actors, actresses, filmmakers and directors on Sunday.

The Oscars, which are one the most respected award ceremonies in the world of TV and film, were back for their 93rd year.

Unlike lots of other big events that have taken place over the last year, the 2021 Academy Awards were held in person.

However, the ceremony did look a little different this time around. Nominees were invited to attend either the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood where the Oscars are normally held, or at Union Station in Los Angeles. (Yep, that's the main train station in the city, but it was a big space that allowed people to spread out.) Those who weren't able to make the awards in person could also join from a number of different satellite locations.

So now the event is over for another year, the big question is - who won what? Here's all you need to know!

Soul scooped two awards

Animated film Soul, which captured the hearts of children and adults alike, managed to nab two awards at this year's Oscars.

The film, which went straight to Disney+ last year, won the top prize for best animated feature, beating big films including Onward, Over the Moon and A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon.

The music in Soul also impressed, with the film winning an award for best original score.

A documentary about an Octopus also won

The film's directors looked very pleased with their awards

A documentary called My Octopus Teacher, which is all about filmmaker and nature expert Craig Foster who becomes friends with an octopus living in the Great African Sea Forest, won the Academy Award for best documentary feature.

Foster ended up visiting and observing his new octopus friend for a whole year, learning about all her habitat.

History was made

Director Chloe Zhao became the first ever woman of colour to win the best director award at the Oscars

Director Chloe Zhao became the first ever woman of colour, and the second woman overall, to win the best director award at the Oscars.

Zhao, who was born in Beijing in China, won the award for her third feature film.

"Even though sometimes it might seem like the opposite is true, I have always found goodness in the people I met, everywhere I went in the world," Zhao said when accepting her award.

"So this is for anyone who had the faith, and the courage to hold on to the goodness in themselves, and to hold on to the goodness in each other, no matter how difficult is to do that.

"And this is for you. You inspire me to keep going."