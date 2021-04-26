Covid vaccination: Photos from around the UK

A group of photographers set out on a journey across the UK in February and March to capture moments from the Covid vaccination programme on camera. The aim was to create a collection of images which show the people working hard to make it happen, and the scale of it. It's as figures confirm that more than half of the UK's total population has received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
The never-seen-before photographs were taken in museums, stadiums, cathedrals and lots of other locations. This picture shows Dr Gavin Chestnutt, a GP who had to travel by boat to Rathlin Island, in Northern Ireland, to help vaccinate people. The island only has a population of around 150 people!
Glenn Edward, Liam McBurney, NHS/PA
Dr Chestnutt, (who is also a part-time farmer!) can be seen here vaccinating a 92-year-old man in his front garden overlooking the Rathlin Island coastline.
Glenn Edward, Liam McBurney, NHS/PA
The photographers travelled to lots of vaccination locations to take pictures, including hospitals, mobile vaccination units, care homes and some more unusual sites such as this one - Salisbury Cathedral.
Glenn Edward,Jude Plamer, NHS/PA
This official at the The Royal Welsh Showground in Wales dressed as a daffodil outside the vaccination centre to help bring cheer.
Glenn Edward, Liam McBurney, NHS/PA
So far, more than half the entire UK population - 33.5 million people - have now received a first dose of the vaccine, while more than 12 million people have had two doses. This man is getting his vaccine at Aston Football Club in Birmingham, and this lady is a health worker who is giving out vaccines.
Glenn Edward, Liam McBurney, NHS/PA
The photos are part of a campaign by The Department of Health, to encourage younger people to consider taking the vaccine when they are able to. This health worker in Birmingham is preparing a vaccine to be used.