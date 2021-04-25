Women's Six Nations: England win third year in a row

PA Media

England have won Rugby Union's Women's Six Nations Championship for the third year in a row.

They beat France 10-6.

This was the first time the final has ever been held separately to the men's event, and was played over four consecutive weekends as part a new format.

The Championship was moved from its usual February and March slot, due to the impact of coronavirus.

England flanker Zoe Aldcroft said: "It means so much, we have worked so hard since January. They pushed us back in the tackles but we held it together and kept going."

Women's Six Nations: Key Facts The competition began in 2001 but the foot and mouth outbreak in Britain and Ireland meant the season could not be completed and the first trophy was awarded to France in 2002.

England have won it the most often, with the Red Roses taking 11 of the 19 titles on offer. France is the next biggest winner with six.

England's Poppy Cleall scored the only try of the game, with the rest of the points coming from penalties from France's Caroline Drouin, and one from England's Emily Scarratt.

They are two teams who have dominated European rugby for the past five years, and they're due to meet again next weekend in Lille, France.

Getty Images Flanker Zoe was named Player of the Match

Speaking after the game England captain Emily Scarratt said people shouldn't think the match was uneventful just because there weren't many points on the scoreboard.

She told the BBC: "It doesn't need to be big flamboyant scorelines every week.

"The defence was unreal and we had to dig in. I could have made it easier with a couple of penalties in the first half, but I'm really proud of the effort. The desire to not let them over the tryline was superb."