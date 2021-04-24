play
Mourne mountains: Crews tackle major fire

Last updated at 12:11
Firefighters are tackling a "major fire" in the Slieve Donard area of the Mourne Mountains in County Down.

Slieve Donard is the highest mountain in Northern Ireland.

Up to 70 firefighters have spent two days tackling the gorse fire, which started in the early hours of Friday and has since burnt down to forested areas.

The public has been asked to stay away to allow crews to concentrate on trying to put out the blaze.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said the operation had been escalated on Saturday morning.

Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster posted on Twitter saying: "This is devastating and tragic. The impact on wildlife and flora is unimaginable. Full support to those battling the flames."

Nothern Ireland environment correspondent Connor Macauley said that the mountain area is an important protected habitat for plants and animals, so ground nesting birds and insects will have been badly affected.

The fire is on the lower slopes of Slieve Donard, the Glen River Valley and Thomas Mountain.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Aidan Jennings said teams would be using water and foam to prevent the spread of flames.

