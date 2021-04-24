India's health services are struggling to cope with a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

346,786 cases were reported overnight from Friday to Saturday.

India's government says it's using trains and the air force to move supplies to places where they're needed to help treat people.

De-Graft's been finding out more from BBC reporter Rajini Vydyanathan.

Upset by something you've heard in the news? Click here for some advice to help you.