US President Joe Biden to visit UK for first overseas trip

EPA

US President Joe Biden is planning to visit the UK in June for his first trip abroad since he won the US election last year.

The president will come to Cornwall for the G7 summit from 11-13 June, where he will meet with other world leaders, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

It will be held in Carbis Bay, near St Ives.

This isn't the first time Mr Johnson and President Biden will have met - both leaders have been taking part in a virtual climate action summit hosted by the US this week.

Following his victory, Mr Biden also chose to call the UK prime minister before any other European leader.

The UK, US, Germany, France, Canada, Italy and Japan make up the G7, while leaders from Australia, India, South Korea and the EU will also attend the summit as guests.

What is the G7? The G7 (or Group of Seven) is an organisation made up of the world's seven largest so-called advanced economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Each member nation takes over the G7 presidency for a year on a rolling basis and hosts the annual centrepiece two-day summit meeting. Energy policy, climate change, HIV/Aids and global security are just some of the subjects discussed at past summits.

EPA Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron

President Biden's trip will focus on "restoring our alliances" and "revitalising the Transatlantic relationship", the White House said.

"This trip will highlight his commitment to restoring our alliances, revitalising the transatlantic relationship, and working in close cooperation with our allies and multilateral partners to address global challenges and better secure America's interests," the president's press secretary said.

After attending the G7 summit President Biden will be going on to Brussels, in Belgium, for the Nato Summit on 14 June.