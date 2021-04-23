Royal Family: Who is who in the Queen's family?

Gettty The Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George

Who is in the Royal Family?

We often talk about the Royals - but do you know who is actually in the Queen's family? Who her descendents are and what they all do?

Well, Queen Elizabeth II has four children, eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren - with lots of names and titles.

It's hard to remember each member of the family and easy to get confused about who everyone is, and how each of them is related to the others.

So if you need to check who someone is, try using our handy interactive guide to find out.

If you cannot see this interactive guide, click here.