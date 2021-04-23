India Covid crisis: Hospitals struggling to cope after record cases

Getty Images

India's healthcare system is in trouble as a record rise in Covid-19 cases puts pressure on hospital beds and drains oxygen supplies.

On Friday India reported 332,730 new cases of coronavirus, setting a world record for a second day running.

The high number of cases has resulted in a healthcare crisis that has gripped several states.

India's top court has asked the central government for a national plan by Friday on boosting oxygen, medicine, treatment and vaccines.

Why are cases so high in India?

Hindu devotees gathered for the Kumbh Mela earldier this month as Covid cases dropped

Cases have skyrocketed during India's second wave for a number of reasons.

Health and safety rules, such as social distancing and wearing masks, have not been strictly enforced throughout the country.

Millions of people also attended a Hindu festival, the Kumbh Mela, which finished 10 days ago with a mass dip in the River Ganges.

This would have increased the chance of the virus spreading due to the amount of people in close contact with each other.

In 20 years of working in intensive care, I have never seen anything of this kind, ever. Dr Saswati Sinha , Critical care doctor in Kolkata

New versions of the virus have also appeared, which is thought to be speeding up how quickly it can be passed from person to person.

Dr Saswati Sinha, who works in the eastern city of Kolkata, said emergency rooms and wards were packed full. Some patients are having to share beds because it is so busy.

"We are getting direct calls from our patients, our acquaintances, our neighbours: they are pleading with us to be able to accommodate some of their next of kin. But unfortunately, our situation is such that, although we are trying our best, we still have a huge number of patients whom we are not able to accommodate," she told the BBC.

Oxygen crisis in Indian hospitals

Hospitals are struggling to get enough oxygen for Covid patients

One of the main affects of Covid-19 is that it can infect someone's lungs.

Damaged lungs are less effective at allowing oxygen (O2) breathed in through the air to be transported into the bloodstream and round the body.

So when people are admitted to hospital with Covid-19, they're given medical oxygen to increase the amount of O2 in the lungs and the blood to try and help people recover.

However, Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, doesn't have enough oxygen.

Three other states - Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana - are also facing a critical shortage.

This is because hospitals are struggling to deal with the huge numbers of people coming in for treatment all at once.

The Indian Air Force is being used to lift oxygen tankers and supplies to different parts of the country.

Can people travel from the UK to India?

India has joined the UK's travel red list - effectively banning travel - as a second wave of infections sweeps the country.

British and Irish nationals can travel to the UK from India, but they must now isolate in a government-approved hotel for 10 days when they arrive.

Travel to the UK is banned for all others who have been in red-list countries in the past 10 days.

There are 40 countries on the government's red list across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and South America.