Oscars 2021: What is in the Oscars goodie bag?

The 93rd Academy Awards takes place in Hollywood in the US this weekend.

And, it wouldn't be the Oscars without a ridiculously flamboyant goodie bag for the major nominees.

It's the 19th year the entertainment company Distinctive Assets has put together 25 of their annual "Everybody Wins" gift bags, which will be sent the best actor, best actress, best director and best supporting actor and best supporting actress contenders.

The contents of the bags are said to be worth more than £200,000. So, without further ado, lets see what's in them.

The whole point of the goodie bag is that it's supposed to enhance the recipient's life.

It includes a four night stay in Golden Door spa which has been voted the number one destination spa in the world.

It also includes a three night stay in a lighthouse on a Swedish island.

The nominees will get 10 gym sessions with personal trainer to the stars, Alexis Seletzky.

They'll be offered the chance to get cosmetic surgery from a leading surgeon and they'll get investment advice from a major financial big-wig.

It even includes the Don't Cookbook by Postmates. It's a cookbook with no recipes, but instead has QR codes to get the most wanted items from local restaurants, available via its food delivery app.

Last year's gifts included a cruise to Antarctica, a stay in Italy and a vacation in Kauai.

Don't feel too upset for the celebrities who miss out on the goodie bags though.

At lots of award shows like the Oscars, there are rooms called 'gifting suites' which the stars flock to for expensive gifts.

They will offer them a series of expensive holiday destinations, including a two-night trip to a private resort in Fiji where the recipient gets their own dedicated staff of 12.

What to watch out for on the night

British actress Olivia Colman is among the nominees

British stars have done really well in the nominees list this year with the likes of Carey Mulligan, Olivia Colman, Daniel Kaluuya and Sir Anthony Hopkins all being nominated for acting Oscars.

It's also the most diverse Oscars ever with nine of the 20 acting nominees coming from ethnic minority backgrounds.

Two women have been nominated for best director.

It's the first time more than one female director has been shortlisted for that prize in the awards' 93-year history.

The predicted favourite for the best "Animation feature film" Oscar is Disney Pixar's Soul.

The other nominees include Onward, Wolfwalkers, Over the Moon and A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon.