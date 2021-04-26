Premier League: Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer first players into Hall of Fame

Premier League/Alex Wallace Shearer (left) and Henry won seven Premier League Golden Boot awards between them

The Premier League has welcomed the first two players into the competitions brand new Hall of Fame.

Alan Shearer, who holds the record for scoring the most goals ever in the league, with 260, is joined by two-time title winner Thierry Henry, who managed a not-too-shabby 175 goals along the way.

"To be inducted alongside Alan Shearer as the two first inductees into the Premier League Hall of Fame is more than special," said Henry.

Shearer added, "when you look at some of the unbelievable players to have graced the Premier League, I feel very honoured to join the Hall of Fame."

Getty Images This is Alan Shearer playing for soccer aid in 2008

Who are they?

They might be better known now for their analysis on tv after Premier League games, but Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry are two of the Premier League's deadliest strikers.

Alan Shearer played for Blackburn Rovers, where he won a Premier League title, and Newcastle United.

When he moved to Newcastle for £15 million it was the biggest transfer fee paid for a player ever, anywhere in the World!

Thierry Henry won two titles with Arsenal, but was also central to their incredible 'Invincibles' season when they went unbeaten in the league.

Shearer added that, "I have to thank all of my team-mates, as well as the managers and coaches that I've worked with.

"All I ever wanted to be was a professional footballer. It was my dream to do that, my dream to win trophies and my dream to score at St James' Park, to wear the number nine black-and-white shirt and it was fantastic. I enjoyed every minute of it."

Getty Images Thierry Henry

Henry said, "when I was young, I was just trying to make sure I could get a pair of boots, and now we're talking about the Hall of Fame."

They won't stay as the only members for long as six more members will be added after a public vote. With the next additions announced at the end of May.

Who do you think should get a spot?