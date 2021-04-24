International Olympic Committee launching virtual sport events

Zwift/IOC Fancy taking part in a virtual Olympic cycling race?

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is launching a virtual Olympics, where you can compete for a gold medal...from home!

Called the Olympic Virtual Series, players will be able to compete in five different sports - baseball, cycling, rowing, sailing and motor sport.

This is the IOC's first-ever Olympic-licensed event for physical and non-physical virtual sports.

The Olympic Virtual Series will begin on 13 May and run until 23 June - a month before the official Olympic Games start.

The President of the IOC Thomas Bach said: "The Olympic Virtual Series is a new, unique Olympic digital experience that aims to grow direct engagement with new audiences in the field of virtual sports."

Who is teaming up to make the Olympic Virtual Series?

IOC & USOPC/WBSC/Konami Digital Entertainment A sneak peek at what the baseball game might look like.

The IOC has teamed up with five different International Sports Federations as well as five game publishers to create the Olympic Virtual Series.

Baseball: The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) is teaming up with Konami's eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 video game.

Cycling: The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) is teaming up with Zwift who make a cycling training app game.

Rowing: World Rowing doesn't officially have a game attached to it yet, the IOC say it is an "open format."

Sailing: World Sailing is teaming up with Virtual Regatta, a mobile and online sailing race simulator.

Motor-sports: The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is teaming up with the famous racing game Gran Turismo by Polyphony Digital.

Getty Images The Olympics will now take place between 23 July and 8 August 2021, and the Paralympic Games between 24 August and 5 September 2021.

The IOC said that it wants to "prioritise inclusivity" and see people from all over the world "compete from home or their training facilities".

All five of the events will be different from each other in terms of how they can be played and how people can take part.

The IOC said they will announce more information about the Olympic Virtual Series soon, including how people can join in and win prizes for taking part.