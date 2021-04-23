Wales: Swimming and cinemas to open in May

Getty Images Non-essential shops opened again earlier this month.

In Wales some lockdown easing measures are being brought forward by two weeks.

Indoor activities for children will now be allowed from the 3rd of May, and it's hoped pubs and restaurants can reopen on May the 17th.

From tomorrow up to six people from six households can meet outdoors.

First Minister Mark Drakeford also announced that indoor hospitality, like cafes and restaurants, as well as cinemas, theatres and museums would be able to allow people inside again from 17 May.

He also said that the Welsh government would need to confirm these new rules when their three-week review is held on 13 May.

What can you do in Wales from 3 May?

Extended households can form again - which means that two households can form a bubble and meet indoors.

Gyms and indoor leisure centres can re-open.

Indoor fitness classes for up to 15 adults can start, as well as swimming lessons.

Children's indoor play areas like soft play can open.

Community centres can re-open.

What can you do in Wales from 17 May?

Hospitality, such as restaurants, cafes and pubs can let people eat indoors again.

Entertainment such as cinemas, theatres and museums can let people inside.

What about England, Northern Ireland and Scotland?

Northern Ireland: From 23 April, hairdressers, outdoor activity centres can re-open, and from next week, non-essential shops (like clothes shops) can open again, and cafes and restaurants can open outdoors.

The Northern Ireland Executive has also suggested that from 24 May people might be able to meet indoors again, in homes, leisure centres, museums and restaurants.

England: From 17 May it is hoped that up to six people, or two households, can meet indoors.

Restaurants, pubs and cafes can seat people indoors, and museums, theatres, cinemas and children's play areas can open.

As well as this, performances and large events can also restart, but with limits on how many people can attend.

Scotland: From 17 May up to four people (from no more than two households) can meet indoors at home.

Cinemas and amusement arcades can re-open, as well as indoor and outdoor group exercise.

Hospitality venues, like cafes and restaurants, can return to "greater normality".