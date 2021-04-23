play
Prince Louis: New birthday photograph as he starts nursery

Last updated at 06:33
Prince Louis on his Frog bike, taken on Wednesday by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, at Kensington PalaceDuchess of Cambridge
Prince Louis riding his bike!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released a new picture of Prince Louis to celebrate his third birthday and mark his first day at nursery school.

The picture was taken at Kensington Palace by the duchess, before Louis set off for Willcocks Nursery for the first time on Wednesday.

In the picture, he's smartly dressed in shorts, a shirt and a jumper, and is sitting on a red frog bicycle with a rucksack on.

A young Prince William on his first day at nursery school in LondonPA Media
This picture shows Prince William with his mother Diana, its said he "couldn't wait" to start nursery when he was dropped off by his parents in September 1985, BBC News reported at the time

Prince William and Catherine were said to be "delighted" to share the update.

His older brother Prince George went to nursery in Norfolk, close to the Cambridges' country home at Anmer Hall, Sandringham.

Prince George seen on his first day of nursery in 2016Duchess of Cambridge
Prince George enjoyed his first day at a nursery school near Sandringham, Norfolk in January 2016

Louis, who is fifth in line to the throne, is the latest member of the Royal Family to attend a private nursery school in a tradition that began with his father.

Prince William went to the Minors Nursery School, minutes from Kensington Palace in Notting Hill Gate, west London, in 1985.

Princess Charlotte taken by her mother at Kensington Palace this morning shortly before the princess left for her first day of nursery in 2018Duchess of Cambridge
Louis' sister Charlotte also went to Wilcocks Nursery School in South Kensington

