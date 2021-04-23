Prince Louis: New birthday photograph as he starts nursery

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released a new picture of Prince Louis to celebrate his third birthday and mark his first day at nursery school.
The picture was taken at Kensington Palace by the duchess, before Louis set off for Willcocks Nursery for the first time on Wednesday.
In the picture, he's smartly dressed in shorts, a shirt and a jumper, and is sitting on a red frog bicycle with a rucksack on.
Prince William and Catherine were said to be "delighted" to share the update.
His older brother Prince George went to nursery in Norfolk, close to the Cambridges' country home at Anmer Hall, Sandringham.
Louis, who is fifth in line to the throne, is the latest member of the Royal Family to attend a private nursery school in a tradition that began with his father.
Prince William went to the Minors Nursery School, minutes from Kensington Palace in Notting Hill Gate, west London, in 1985.
