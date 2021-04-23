play
This week Ricky’s been taking his pick of the best in film, TV, sport and entertainment.

Starting with new BBC One singing show, ‘I Can Hear Your Voice.’ The show puts mystery singers on stage and you have to guess if they can sing or not.

Next up, it’s time to dust off those bicycles and pump up those tyres. The Big Pedal is back and this year young people are being encouraged to cycle or scooter to school if it’s safe to do so.

Last up this Sunday it’s The Oscars. The 93rd Academy Awards takes place in Hollywood in the US and is one of the biggest nights for actors and filmmakers, but this year will be a bit different!

