How do you feel about racism today?

It's something we're asking as lots of people all over the world have been reacting to the outcome of a very important trial which took place in America.

A jury found white ex-police officer, Derek Chauvin, guilty of killing a black man called George Floyd in the US.

De-Graft has been speaking to two kids from the UK to hear about their experiences and what they had to say after the verdict.