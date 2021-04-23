Ryan Mason: Five things about new Tottenham head coach

Reuters Mason will lead Tottenham until the end of the season

Ryan Mason will be the head coach at Tottenham Hotspur football club until the end of the season after Jose Mourinho's sacking.

Mason, who retired from playing in 2018, has been working with the club's academy.

He said: "I'll give my all to this group of players to win matches. I feel immense pride."

Youngest manager in PL history

Reuters Tottenham Hotspur interim manager Ryan Mason celebrating with Son Heung-min after his first match on Wednesday

Ryan Mason became the youngest manager in Premier League (PL) history - 29 years 312 days - when he was announced as Tottenham head coach.

During his first game in charge of the side on Wednesday, three players in the team were actually older than him - Hugo Lloris (34), Toby Alderweireld (32) and Gareth Bale (31).

Mason is only the second person since the Football League began again in 1946-47 to manage a top-flight game while in their 20s.

The other person was Frank Sibley, whose first game was in August 1977 versus Aston Villa, also at the age of 29, as QPR boss.

Started at Tottenham two decades ago

Richard Sellers Ryan Mason played for Tottenham's senior team from 2008-2016

Mason joined the Tottenham Hotspur academy aged eight before signing a professional contract with the club in 2008.

Over the next eight years, he went on to make more than 50 appearances for Spurs and scored two goals.

"It's no secret I love this club. To spend 20 years of my 29 years involved, it's in my heart, my blood," Mason said.

"I've always felt a massive connection with the fans. I've always felt loved."

Head injury

Reuters Ryan Mason is stretchered off following his head collision during the Premier League game at Stamford Bridge

Ryan left Tottenham to play for Hull City in 2016.

On 22 January 2017, he suffered a fractured skull after a clash of heads with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill during a Premier League game.

Mason underwent a successful operation on his injury. He had 14 metal plates put in his skull, with 28 screws holding them in place.

But after nearly a year of trying to return to playing after the accident, Mason announced he would be retiring from professional football.

Thinks heading should be banned

Getty Images

Mason returned to his boyhood club in April 2018 to join the coaching staff of Tottenham Hotspur.

He has since called for a ban on children heading footballs to be introduced.

The ban would follow rules in the United States, where under-11s are banned from heading by the the US Soccer Federation - with limitations in place for players between 11 and 13.

"If you have got a seven- or eight-year-old heading a solid ball, and his brain and his bone in his skull isn't fully developed, then that could potentially be doing damage," Mason told BBC at the time.

Family man

Getty Images Former England midfielder Ryan Mason was forced to retire from football after a head injury

Ryan has two children with his partner Rachel Peters.

They have a son born in 2017, and a daughter born in 2019.

As well as playing for Tottenham and Hull City in the Premier League, Ryan also played once for the England national team.