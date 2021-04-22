Brit Awards to have live audience

Getty Images Stormzy is one of lots of nominees for this year's awards

This year's Brits will be the first major indoor music event to have a large live audience.

It's all part of the government's trial looking at how large venues can welcome back crowds.

There'll be 4,000 people in the audience and they won't need to wear masks or be socially distanced, but will need a negative Covid test.

Most tickets - 2,500 of the 4,000 - will be given to key workers from London, where the event will take place, "to thank them for their remarkable hard work and selfless commitment".

The other 1,500 places will go to the nominated artists, their teams, members of the music industry and sponsors.

Audience members will need to show proof of a recent negative Covid test to enter and attendees will take a test after the ceremony to help collect information about the safety of these types of events taking place again.

Getty Images Jack Whitehall will return as host of the Brits 2021

Dua Lipa is one of the nominees this year and will also perform on the night. She said: "This has been a long tough year for everyone and I'm delighted the night will honour the key worker heroes who have cared for us so well during that time and continue to do so".

The music award ceremony will take place on 11 May at the O2 Arena in London and be hosted by Jack Whitehall, who also hosted last year's event in February 2020.