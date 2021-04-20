Biggest easing of Scotland's lockdown set for Monday

Getty Images Individuals can return to swimming pools as they reopen on Monday in Scotland

On 26 April lockdown will ease across Scotland meaning shops, cafes and swimming pools are among the many places that can all reopen.

Currently Scotland is in level four restrictions but from Monday this will go down to level three with lots of places able to reopen - these include galleries, museums, libraries, non-essential shops and close contact services like nail bars.

Up to six people from two households can meet indoors in a public place such as a café or restaurant, which themselves can be open indoors until 8pm.

For swimming fans, it's good news too as pools can reopen and non-essential travel from Scotland to England, Wales and Northern Ireland will also be allowed.

Getty Images Shops can hang their 'open' signs again from Monday

It's the biggest relaxing of the rules since going into lockdown on 26 December last year.

Earlier this month hairdressers and barbers were allowed to reopen and the "stay home" rule lifted allowing people to travel to other parts of Scotland.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon hopes more rules will be lifted on 17 May and said life should look "much more like normality" during July.

"We are hopeful, very hopeful, of seeing sustained progress in the weeks and months ahead," she said.

However, travel restrictions between parts of Scotland and other parts of the UK could come back to deal with local outbreaks.

Nicola Sturgeon said: "...it is really important that as we enjoy these new restored freedoms we continue to be really careful and take all of the required precautions."