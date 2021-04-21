Derek Chauvin found guilty of killing George Floyd

A jury has found white ex-police officer, Derek Chauvin, guilty of killing a black man called George Floyd in the US.

George Floyd died while in police custody in May 2020.

Mr Chauvin has now been found guilty on all three charges he was accused of: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

He will remain in custody until he is sentenced and could spend decades in jail.

Here is everything you need to know about how we got to this point.