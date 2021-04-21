UK kids not allowed to play outside like parents were

Reuters

Primary school children are having to wait longer to play outside on their own, compared to their parents' generation.

That's according to a new report which surveyed almost 2000 parents about what age they allow their children to play outdoors on their own.

It found that while parents were allowed to play outside on their own by the age of nine on average, today's children are 11 by the time they are allowed to.

The authors of the British Children's Play Survey think this could affect children's long-term physical and mental health.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see this vote, try here.

The report also found that children averaged around three hours of play a day over the course of a year, around half of which took place outside.

The head author of the study, Helen Dodd, said: "The concerns we have from this report are twofold. First, we are seeing children getting towards the end of their primary school years without having had enough opportunities to develop their ability to assess and manage risk independently."

"If children are getting less time to play outdoors in an adventurous way, this may have an impact on their mental health and overall well-being," she added.

The study also looked into the quality of playgrounds in the UK and found that they aren't challenging enough for children.

It said that children's play spaces need to offer more stimulation and not just be designed to be safe or cheap to install.

What do you think? Take part in our vote and comment below.