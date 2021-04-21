play
Watch Newsround

UK kids not allowed to play outside like parents were

Last updated at 06:21
comments
View Comments (8)
kids playing in playground.Reuters

Primary school children are having to wait longer to play outside on their own, compared to their parents' generation.

That's according to a new report which surveyed almost 2000 parents about what age they allow their children to play outdoors on their own.

It found that while parents were allowed to play outside on their own by the age of nine on average, today's children are 11 by the time they are allowed to.

The authors of the British Children's Play Survey think this could affect children's long-term physical and mental health.

If you can't see this vote, try here.

The report also found that children averaged around three hours of play a day over the course of a year, around half of which took place outside.

The head author of the study, Helen Dodd, said: "The concerns we have from this report are twofold. First, we are seeing children getting towards the end of their primary school years without having had enough opportunities to develop their ability to assess and manage risk independently."

"If children are getting less time to play outdoors in an adventurous way, this may have an impact on their mental health and overall well-being," she added.

The study also looked into the quality of playgrounds in the UK and found that they aren't challenging enough for children.

It said that children's play spaces need to offer more stimulation and not just be designed to be safe or cheap to install.

What do you think? Take part in our vote and comment below.

More like this

A car exhaust

Pollution: More children worried about air quality near schools

Kids on a fence

'The Big Ask': Kids in England to have their say on childhood

Your Comments

Join the conversation

8 comments

  • I defo think no to the year 6s in my class, They keep on swearing and they are so naughty one of them literally has got in trouble with the police! Although maybe year 5s could as i think they are trusted.

  • We should be allowed but nowadays it’s so dangerous with news of attacks and other incidents so children need to have some rules and keep safe like and reply if u agree

  • I’m 11 and I have just started going out on my own

    • This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Even though I voted for kids being allowed to play on their own, I still think it's important that us kids are safe and are being supervised.👍 I mean, anything could happen!😮

    [Edited by Moderator]

  • I’m not sure. Say if someone gets hurt, there’s not adult to help and we are in the middle of a pandemic 😷 but sometimes children need some space away from parents and siblings! I have got a HUGE garden 🪴, so I don’t need to go to a park!

  • Yay first comment
    Our school playground is good we also have a pool a dance studio and a field plus a running track available over breaks for ks2

  • For me I’m on secondary school so that means I take my two brothers to the park who still are in primary.

Top Stories

george-floyd.

George Floyd: Jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty

comments
10
Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham club badges

All six English clubs quit European Super League

comments
5
sea-turtle
play
2:06

How climate change is affecting green sea turtles

Newsround Home