Peru to create 'first 'pandemic-proof' school

Last updated at 05:29
Designs for school in PeruRosan Bosch Studio / IDOM

The world's first 'pandemic-proof' school is due to be built in Peru, South America.

The Markham College Lower School in Lima will swap out traditional classrooms in favour of open teaching spaces that are naturally ventilated and can hold classes of all sizes.

Architects Rosan Bosch and IDOM say it's 'pandemic-proof' because it follows new coronavirus safety standards, which will allow the school to stay open in the case of future outbreaks.

"The building is designed for natural cross ventilation that will provide 100 per cent fresh air without any recirculation," said Manuel Andrades from IDOM.

What will the school look like?
Designs for school in PeruRosan Bosch Studio / IDOM
Natural materials and recycled wood will be used throughout the school

The eco-friendly school will be 10,000 square metres - that's around the size of one and half football pitches.

It will contain three floors of multiuse areas that encourage students to take part in learning outside as well as in a normal classroom.

Students will have access to a swimming pool, gym, science labs, and spaces for art, music and drama.

Designs for school in PeruRosan Bosch Studio / IDOM
Classrooms will also have walls that move to help bring the outdoors inside

There will also be rooftop play areas, courtyards and gardens.

"We are building with a nearly zero-energy and a net zero carbon footprint while integrating local, reused or recycled materials." said Mr Andrades.

It will play a role in setting an example for the schools of our future as they work to create sustainable, better-ventilated spaces for children to learn in.

