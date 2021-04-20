Scientists make AI powered robotic elephant trunk!

A team of scientists based at the University of Tubingen in Germany have used 3D printing equipment to develop a robotic trunk!

It's made up of individual segments which are stacked on top of one another and these are held together by special joints controlled by gears. The gears, driven by several motors, allow the trunk to tilt in lots of different directions.

The robot trunk is controlled using artificial intelligence (AI) and it relies on a complex neural network which mimics the way in which the human brain works.

Check it out!

Pictures provided by Christoph Traub/University of Tubingen