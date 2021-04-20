European Super League: Boris Johnson to meet with football bosses over 'ludicrous' plans

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: What is the European Super League?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host a meeting of officials from UK football's governing bodies later to discuss the planned European Super League (ESL).

Mr Johnson described the new league, which includes six big English clubs, as "ludicrous".

He will meet with the Football Association - which is in charge of the sport in England - the Premier League, as well as fans' representatives.

The move has sparked anger with critics saying it is motivated by greed and making more money for the world's biggest clubs.

But Real Madrid boss Florentino Perez, whose club has agreed to join the new ESL, said they were doing it to "save football".

European Super League: What's going on? Twelve clubs - including Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham - agree to form a new midweek competition

European Super League will feature 20 clubs in all and run alongside domestic leagues such as the Premier League

Founding clubs are being promised a share of a £3bn grant provided by the bank JP Morgan

UK government says it is prepared "to put everything on the table to prevent this from happening"

France's president, Uefa, the Premier League, Europe's major leagues, players' unions and former players all strongly criticise the move

A YouGov poll of 1,730 football fans found 79% opposed the idea of a Super League

Fans and football experts have expressed anger at what they say would be an unfair competition that would keep many teams out of top European football.

Under the plans - revealed on Sunday - the 12 founding football clubs would be permanent members and never face dropping out of the league.

Writing in the Sun newspaper, the prime minister said he was "horrified" at the impact for clubs across the country.

It is your game - and you can rest assured that I'm going to do everything I can to give this ludicrous plan a straight red. Boris Johnson , UK Prime Minister

Getty Images Prince William on a visit to Everton FC in 2020

Prince William, President of the Football Association, also spoke out against the idea in a tweet: "Now, more than ever, we must protect the entire football community - from the top level to the grassroots - and the values of competition and fairness at its core."

But Real Madrid President Florentino Perez said the decision to create the new league was in part taken because "young people are no longer interested" in the game.

He told a Spanish TV show: "Audiences are decreasing and rights are decreasing and something had to be done. We are all ruined. Television has to change so we can adapt."

'I don't like it one bit'

Liverpool is one of the six English teams that has agreed to join the breakaway competition.

However, the club's manager Jurgen Klopp says he does not agree with the move and that the players were not involved in talks.

Liverpool's vice-captain James Milner was even more critical of the new tournament: "I don't like it one bit and hopefully it doesn't happen."

"It [the current system] has worked well for a long time. What has made it special, what we have done over the last few years, is we have earned the right to win the Champions League and the Premier League. The product we have currently is very good," he told BBC Sport.

Reuters Leeds players wore T-shirts opposed to the Super League ahead of their match with Liverpool

There were protests outside grounds around the country on Monday, as fans of both Liverpool and Leeds gathered outside the Yorkshire club's Elland Road stadium before their evening match.

Even a plane flew over Leeds' ground saying 'No to Super League'.

The team's striker Patrick Bamford said "it is wrong" and "playing in a league you can't get relegated or promoted... it is not football".

Bamford also said "it is amazing the uproar [about the Super League] that comes into the game when someone's pocket is being hurt. It is a shame it isn't like that with other things going wrong at the minute, like racism."

Super League 'can not be allowed to happen'

Ex-Manchester United defender Neville said he wants football to unite in the fight against the plan.

"If they get this through, it will change football in this country forever. We have to mobilise, organise. Everyone has to be behind this," said Neville on Sky Sports.

I think these clubs think it is a done deal. I don't think it is, I think supporters can stop this... This can not be allowed to happen. Jamie Carragher , Ex-Liverpool player on Sky Sports

Former Liverpool defender Carragher said: "The owners, these are the people to blame for it. They are burning the history of what these clubs are about."

Former England captain David Beckham posted on Instagram that football was "nothing without the fans" and that the game should be "for everyone" and competitions "based on merit".