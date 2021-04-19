Pollution: More children worried about air quality near schools

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: What's air pollution and why's it so important? (May 2020)

Concern about air pollution near schools is rising among children, according to a new survey of UK pupils.

A poll carried out by walking and cycling charity Sustrans of 1,305 children aged six to 15 showed that nearly half (49%) are worried about the issue.

That's up 10% from a similar survey in 2018.

The results of the survey also showed that just over half (53%) believe adults do not listen to children's concerns on the topic of climate change.

Getty Images More people cycling and walking to school could help to improve air quality

Air pollution is a term that describes the harmful gases and particles in the air, including carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides.

We can't always see these substances as many are invisible to the human eye, but they affect the quality of the air around us and this can be very damaging to both human health and the environment.

Vehicles including cars, buses, trucks and motorcycles all emit air pollutants.

Two out of five (40%) pupils think more people walking, cycling or riding scooters to school is the best way to cut local air pollution, with 57% claiming there are too many cars in the area.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Parents' cars are causing pollution problem at schools (June 2017)

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) is the government office that is in charge of tackling issues such as poor air quality,

We asked them how they would respond to the concerns these children are feeling and what they are doing about pollution.

A Defra spokesperson told Newsround that "air pollution has reduced significantly since 2010" with "emissions of nitrogen oxides are at their lowest level since records began".

"We are continuing to deliver a £3.8 billion plan to clean up transport and tackle nitrogen dioxide pollution and going further in protecting communities from air pollution," they added.

We know there is more to do - and we are encouraged that young people feel so passionately about helping to tackle this issue. Spokesperson , Defra

The results of the survey were released to mark the launch of Sustrans' Big Pedal initiative to encourage more than half a million children to walk, cycle or use a scooter for journeys to and from school.

The charity's chief executive Xavier Brice said: "With a large number of cars on the road during the morning peak doing the school run, swapping everyday journeys... from private cars to active modes of travel can help cut dangerous levels of air pollution in our towns and cities."