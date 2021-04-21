Roblox: Should there be age limits on games?

Getty Images

Roblox says it will put age limits on games - do you think it's a good idea and will it help you better enjoy your time on the site?

The popular gaming platform says it's developing age ratings for its games and easier-to-use parental controls, but Roblox wasn't able to give more details when Newsround contacted the company.

Safety's a big issue as Roblox has become more popular during the pandemic and half of its 30 million daily users are aged under 13.

How do age ratings on games work?

Age limits or ratings are quite normal for games - you may have seen ratings on game apps and video games will have Pan European Game Information (PEGI) ratings, showing the recommended minimum age someone should be to play that game.

For example Fortnite's PEGI rating says it is designed for players aged over 12, whereas anyone over the age of three can enjoy Animal Crossing, and Minecraft's age recommendation is 10 plus.

Roblox has a PEGI rating of 7 years and older, but the platform does also host some games which have been designed for older players too.

How is Roblox's rating system different?

Roblox's current system can restrict you to specific games depending on your age.

Roblox says it has a team of more than 2,300 people monitoring games for safety, and it uses a mix of human moderators and Artificial Intelligence to check games.

However, this doesn't always seem to work and sometimes games which are for older users (over 13), can pop up on the recommendations for younger players.

Under the new system, parents would have more information about what you might find inside a particular game.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see this vote, try here.

Vote above and tell us what you think in the comments.