Climate change: Boris Johnson will announce new UK commitments

Getty Images

Boris Johnson will announce new climate change commitments this week.

He will say that the UK aims to cut carbon emissions by 78 percent before 2035.

It would be 15 years earlier than the 2050 target already in place and put the UK in a world-leading position.

For the first time the rules would apply to international shipping and flights as well as travel in the UK.

Ministers from the Labour party have told the prime minister it needs to tackle the climate emergency with "greater ambition" and says that government actions need to match its words to make these targets a reality.

What changes might there be?

The government is advised by an independent Climate Change Committee (CCC) and it's this committee which has suggested the emissions cut.

The CCC report which has been accepted by the UK government says that £50 billion a year should be spent on low-carbon investments.

It argues that businesses, households and individuals must be encouraged to cut carbon emissions to reach the targets set.

That may include things like more electric cars, low-carbon heating, renewable energy sources and even cutting down on meat and dairy products.

People will be encouraged to drive less, use their bikes more or to walk.

Flights may also become more expensive for those people who fly often.

Getty Images Could the prime minister's new plans lead to more electric cars?

What have people said about the new targets?

Although environmentalists have welcomed the change in commitments some have also warned that the government has failed to meet CCC targets before.

Leo Murray from a climate charity, Possible said: "This is fantastic, very big news. We are not on track to meet previous climate commitments and in many ways, the government is still failing".

Other charities think the more ambitious target will encourage people to become less reliant on carbon emissions and even possibly push other countries to set ambitious targets of their own.

Boris Johnson's new plans come at the same time President Joe Biden plans a climate summit in Washington.