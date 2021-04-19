play
Jose Mourinho: Manager sacked by Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated at 10:15
jose mourinho wavingPA Media

Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Tottenham after just 17 months in charge.

It comes just days before Spurs face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday and follows a bad run of from for the team.

This season, Mourinho suffered 10 league defeats in a single campaign for the first time in his managerial career and no Premier League side has lost more points from winning positions.

Former player Ryan Mason will take charge of first-team training today as the search begins for a permanent new manager.

Jose mourinho and harry KanePA Media

"Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a club," said Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy. "Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic.

"On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged.

"He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution."

jose mourinho pointingReuters

Mourinho's last game in charge was a 2-2 league draw at Everton on Friday.

The Portuguese replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs manager in November 2019 and took the club to sixth in the Premier League last season.

They are currently seventh - five points off the Champions League places - having picked up two points from their past three league games, and were knocked out of the Europa League in March.

  • He indeed suffered "ten league defeats" but, sadly, he leaving the team.

